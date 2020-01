Norwegian Black Metal Lords Abbath Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 26, 2020

Norwegian kings of black metal Abbath are heading down under this year to darken stages across Australia.

Fronted by eponymous legendary ex-IMMORTAL frontman Abbath, the metal giants will be heading to our shores in September, armed with their furious sophomore LP Outstrider.

They’ll be visiting fans in Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart with meet & greet packages available.

Catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

Abbath 2020 Australian Tour Dates

LIMITED EARLYBIRD* PRE-SALE GA & VIP MEET & GREET TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY 25TH JANUARY AT 10AM AEST

General public on sale Tuesday, 28th January at 10am AEDT

Wednesday, 23rd September Canberra –

The Basement, Canberra

Tickets: Hardline Media

Thursday, 24th September

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Hardline Media

Friday, 25th September

Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Hardline Media

Saturday, 26th September

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets: Hardline Media

Sunday, 27th September

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Hardline Media