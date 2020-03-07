Norzagaray deputy police chief nabbed for using detainee as driver

MANILA, Philippines — The deputy police chief of Norzagaray in Bulacan was arrested for using detainee as his personal driver, Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) reported Saturday.

PNP-IMEG identified the police deputy chief of Norzagaray police as Capt. Wilfredo Dizon Jr.

PNP-IMEG also arrested Resty Cabacang, 49, a resident of San Jose del Monte City who is the personal driver of the police chief.

Cabacang was supposed to be detained at the detention facility for charges of serious physical injuries.

The police made the arrest intercepting the suspects in front of the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station at 3:25 p.m. on Friday.

During the inspection, police officers found Dizon in a Toyota Hi-Ace being driven by Cabacang.

Col. Ronald Lee said Dizon, PNP-IMEG director, will face pre-charge investigation for grave misconduct.

According to Lee, they were also investigating how many times Cabacang drove for the Norzagaray deputy police chief when he was supposed to be in jail.

This developed after PNP-IMEG arrested a chief of police of Argao town in Cebu for allegedly sleeping with a female inmate.

