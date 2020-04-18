Norzagaray in Bulacan will be on total lockdown starting April 19

MANILA, Philippines — The municipality of Norzagaray in Bulacan will be under total lockdown starting on Sunday, April 19, after recording two positive cases of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, Mayor Alfredo Germar said on Saturday.
Germar signed an executive order allowing residents to leave their homes when buying essential goods using a quarantine pass.
Alinsunod sa Resolution No. 11 of the INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease…
A schedule for buying essentials will be implemented in every barangay, Germar said.
