Norzagaray in Bulacan will be on total lockdown starting April 19

MANILA, Philippines — The municipality of Norzagaray in Bulacan will be under total lockdown starting on Sunday, April 19, after recording two positive cases of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, Mayor Alfredo Germar said on Saturday.

Germar signed an executive order allowing residents to leave their homes when buying essential goods using a quarantine pass.

Alinsunod sa Resolution No. 11 of the INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Mayor Alfredo G. Germar on Saturday, April 18, 2020

A schedule for buying essentials will be implemented in every barangay, Germar said.

