Norzagaray in Bulacan will be on total lockdown starting April 19

MANILA, Philippines — The municipality of Norzagaray in Bulacan will be under total lockdown starting on Sunday, April 19, after recording two positive cases of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, Mayor Alfredo Germar said on Saturday.

Germar signed an executive order allowing residents to leave their homes when buying essential goods using a quarantine pass.

Alinsunod sa Resolution No. 11 of the INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease…

Posted by Mayor Alfredo G. Germar on Saturday, April 18, 2020

A schedule for buying essentials will be implemented in every barangay, Germar said.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

