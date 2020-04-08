“‘NOT LEGIT’: Vice Ganda warns vs. scam using his name”

Ace comedian Vice Ganda on Tuesday, April 7, warned his social media followers against a scam claiming he is giving away P1 million to individuals affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“NOT LEGIT!” wrote the “It’s Showtime” host in response to a Twitter user who asked whether the Facebook page, dubbed “As one,” claiming to send P1,000 to people who needs help via G-cash is legitimate.

Hi meme Vice @vicegandako I just would like to confirm if LEGIT tong page na ito. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/OIGD4bqr68 — Insider (@jc_supremo) April 7, 2020

While it is not true that he’s giving away financial donation, Vice Ganda has donated medical supplies—face masks, disposable medical gloves, safety goggles, alcohol, and disinfectant spray— to hospitals battling the COVID-19 spread across the metro, and has sent out food packs to 850 families in Barangay South Triangle and Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City.

As of Tuesday afternoon, April 7, the Philippines has recorded 3,764 cases of COVID-19, including 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.