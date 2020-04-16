Not sorry for Duterte’s safety: Palace backs COVID-19 rapid test for visitors

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has justified the move of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), requiring anyone meeting President Rodrigo Duterte to undergo rapid testing for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Malacañang is ready to utilize its resources in ensuring the safety of the President as he leads the country amid the pandemic.

“Let me make this very clear: We make no apologies for the fact that we are protecting the life of the President,” Roque said in a virtual briefing.

“Gagamitin po natin ang lahat ng resources na kaya nating gamitin para protektahan ang Presidente dahil ang Presidente po hinalal ng taumbayan para mamuno sa kanila lalong-lalo na sa mga panahon ng krisis gaya ng ganito,” he added.

(We will use all resources that we can use to protect the President because he was elected by the nation to lead, especially in times of crisis such as this.)

PSG said Wednesday anyone, including high-ranking officials, is mandated to undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin earlier said he was found negative for the new coronavirus when he underwent rapid testing prior to entering Malacañang.

“We’re hoping that the President is more protected using rapid testing because, in the first place, PSG will not allow anyone with symptoms to come into the Palace,” Roque said.

“So please understand that the rapid testing is an additional safeguard but the primary safeguard is no one who suffers from any symptoms and no one who has had any contacts with anyone with COVID-19 will be allowed into the Palace,” he further said.

PSG earlier enforced a “no-touch policy” on the President following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Duterte had tested negative for the virus after spending his birthday last month under self-quarantine.