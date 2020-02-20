“Not true? Sarah Geronimo spotted at ‘Voice Teens’ band rehearsals amid wedding reports”

Sarah Geronimo was spotted at the band rehearsals for ‘The Voice Teens’ after showbiz editor Ricky Lo shared that the Popstar Royalty is getting married today, February 20.

Amid reports that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are reportedly getting married today, the production team behind The Voice Teens shared photos and videos of the Popstar Royalty during the band rehearsals for the show.

Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo sent the online world abuzz after reporting that a “highly-reliable source” told him that Sarah is getting married today, February 20.

But the production team behind The Voice Teens addressed the speculations by sharing photos and videos of Geronimo during the band rehearsals for the top-rating reality singing show at one of the studios located inside ABS-CBN.

Told ya.

Special day ko today. Pati ni Sarah. Happy 15th to me.

Congratulations to Bebe. Ay. Hahahaha. pic.twitter.com/hACw5e9Rr4 — carlo yanesa ♫♫♫ ‏ (@karlangel_rocks) February 20, 2020

DOUBLE TIME TAYO GUYS!!!! Eme. 😛 https://t.co/aSDr7VwZM8 — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) February 20, 2020

MGA WHAT TIME PO BA ANG WEDDING??! Para double time kami sa shoot today with Coach Sarah! Kasi kasama namin siya now eh. Kami na po mag-aadjust!!! 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/Dd0EVeQ19u — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) February 20, 2020

Fun rehearsals and mentoring day with our beautiful Coach Sarah G.! ❤️🥰 Ayan ah, nag adjust kami. Mabilis lang ang shoot. Mahaba pa ang araw, marami pa pwedeng mangyari. Haha! 😛🤪 Sabi ko nga sa kanya pag alis niya… ‘Coach, ingat po and be happy!’ 😊 pic.twitter.com/ru8pLuTLAa — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) February 20, 2020

Likewise, ABS-CBN News shared a photo of Geronimo on the set.

LOOK: Sarah G. smiles for a quick snap here at the ABS-CBN compound on a busy day of band rehearsals for “The Voice Teens”, Thursday. | via @shiereyes pic.twitter.com/cwb44t7YdM — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 20, 2020

It was in November 2019 when Sarah and Matteo made their engagement public.