“Not true? Sarah Geronimo spotted at ‘Voice Teens’ band rehearsals amid wedding reports”

Sarah Geronimo was spotted at the band rehearsals for ‘The Voice Teens’ after showbiz editor Ricky Lo shared that the Popstar Royalty is getting married today, February 20.

Amid reports that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are reportedly getting married today, the production team behind The Voice Teens shared photos and videos of the Popstar Royalty during the band rehearsals for the show. 

Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo sent the online world abuzz after reporting that a “highly-reliable source” told him that Sarah is getting married today, February 20. 

But the production team behind The Voice Teens addressed the speculations by sharing photos and videos of Geronimo during the band rehearsals for the top-rating reality singing show at one of the studios located inside ABS-CBN.  

Likewise, ABS-CBN News shared a photo of Geronimo on the set.

It was in November 2019 when Sarah and Matteo made their engagement public. 

