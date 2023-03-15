Nothing But Thieves Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Nothing But Thieves are set to return to Australia in 2023 as part of the regional festival Groovin The Moo. The UK alt-rock act has now announced an additional run of headline dates in capital cities across the country. The band will perform to fans in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth this April and May.

Nothing But Thieves’ Australian tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the band announcing their fourth studio album, Dead Club City, which features the new single ‘Welcome to DCC’ (stream below).

Nothing But Thieves – ‘Welcome to the DCC’

The Essex band’s Australian tour will shine a spotlight on material from the new LP, as well as favourites from across their previous three albums, 2020’s Moral Panic, 2017’s Broken Machine and 2015’s Nothing But Thieves.

It’ll be Nothing But Thieves’ first visit to our shores since 2019, when they were forced to play a last-minute replacement show in Sydney following the shock cancellation of the Central Coast’s Mountain Sounds festival.

In addition to their four 2023 headline shows, the band, led by vocalist Conor Mason, will be joining the likes of alt-J, Fatboy Slim, Denzel Curry, Eliza Rose, Sophie May, Omar Apollo and more on the Groovin The Moo 2023 lineup when it heads to Adelaide, Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast and Bunbury from next month.

Nothing But Thieves 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 26th April – Fortitude, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 27th April – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 2nd May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 3rd May – Metropolis, Perth WA

Pre-sale from 17th, March, 9am local time. Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 21st March, 12pm local lime here.

