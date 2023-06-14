‘Nothing serious’: Bongbong Marcos’ plane had ‘minor technical issues’ causing delay

MANILA, Philippines — The plane that was supposed to fly President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had “minor technical issues” during his flight to South Cotabato on Wednesday, delaying his arrival in the province for a rice production program.

According to Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo, the issues were minor.

“The G280 command and control aircraft that flew this morning with the President onboard had to return to base a few minutes after takeoff due to a minor technical issue on the aircraft’s flaps operations,” said Castillo in a statement.

Marcos Jr. was in the province for the launch of the South Cotabato Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanization Program in the municipality of Banga.

“It is nothing serious, but since the PAF maintains the highest standards of flight safety, the pilots decided to do a precautionary return to base and have the aircraft thoroughly checked. There was a ready backup aircraft, which is a C295, and so the presidential movement was resumed immediately,” she said.

Marcos Jr. was able to attend the event safely, apologizing for his lateness.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa inyo dahil pinag-antay ko kayo ng ilang oras. Mukhang ginugutom na kayo,” Marcos told the farmers at the launch.

(I ask for your forgiveness as I made you wait a few hours. You look hungry.)

