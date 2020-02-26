“‘Nothing will ever defeat pure honest love’: Matteo Guidicelli breaks silence on controversial wedding”

Matteo Guidicelli finally broke his silence Wednesday on his controversial wedding with his long-time girlfriend, pop star Sarah Geronimo.

Matteo Guidicelli finally broke his silence Wednesday on the controversy surrounding his wedding with his long-time girlfriend, pop star Sarah Geronimo.

On Instagram, the singer-actor posted a photo of him with his now-wife as he expressed the couple’s “overwhelming joy, love, and excitement” on starting a new chapter in their lives as officially Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli.

“02 20 2020. A day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli,” he said.

“We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters,” he added.

Matteo, 29, and Sarah, 31, tied the knot in a clandestine wedding ceremony at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on Thursday.

Matteo went on to thank their family, friends, and fans who have shown support throughout their relationship as a couple, and now as newlyweds.

“Each and every one of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, thank you. Friends, family and everyone on ‘social media’ have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE,” he said.

The Filipino-Italian actor also aired his side of the controversy that erupted after a close-in security detail who works for the Popstar Royalty and her family filed a report accusing Matteo of punching him in a physical altercation following the civil wedding.

“That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never ‘punched’ anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” he said.

“I would like to say thank you to my family for loving Sarah like a daughter. Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family,” he added.

Amid the controversy, Matteo remains positive that “in time, with God’s grace and love, everything will heal and fall into place.

“We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support! Again, from the deepest part of our hearts thank you!” he said.