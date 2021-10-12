Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Philippine Estates Corp

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO: ALL STOCKHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS of PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION will be held on 5 November 2021, Friday, at 2:00 P.M in Pasig City. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety and welfare of our stockholders, the meeting will be conducted virtually via secure online meeting platform to pass upon the matters:

a. Call to Order.

b. Certification of Quorum.

c. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held in 2020.

d. Confirmation of All Acts of the Board of Directors, Management and Committees.

e. Presentation of the President's Report and Annual Audited Financial Statement for 2020.

f. Election of the members of the Board of Directors.

g. Appointment of External Auditor.

h. Appointment of External Counsel

i. Other matters.

– Amendment of Article FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation (Change of Principal Address)

– Amendment of Article IX of By-Laws (Amendments)

j. Adjournment.

Stockholders of record as of 11 October 2021 shall be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

PARTICIPATION ONLY VIA REMOTE COMMUNICATION. Stockholders can only participate in the meeting by remote communication. Stockholders as of the Record Date who intend to participate or be represented in the meeting should register for the meeting by notifying the Corporation by email at corpsec.phes2021asm@gmail.com not later than 21 October 2021 (at 5:00P.M.) and shall first submit a copy of proof of identity, ownership and other certification/information for validation purposes and/or duly accomplished proxy instrument for a representative to the virtual meeting, if applicable. Stockholders as of the Record Date who are interested in casting their votes on any of the matters to be presented during the 2021 ASM must cast their votes on or before 28 October 2021 (at 5:00pm).

VOTES MAY BE CAST ONLY THROUGH ONLINE CASTING OF VOTES/PROXIES ON OR BEFORE 28 October 2021 (at 5:00P.M.). Stockholders whose shareholdings are lodged with the Philippine Central Depository are reminded to secure a certification of your shareholdings from your respective stockbrokers.

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY.

Pasig City, Philippines, October 13, 2021.

FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATTY. ARSENIO A. ALFILER, JR.

Corporate Secretary

For more information regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, please contact the Assistant Corporate Secretary, Atty. Mariel Francisco at 8687-7536, or email at corpsec.phes2021asm@gmail.com.