Notorious bandit critically wounded in Basilan town

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – A notorious bandit linked to the series of ambush and harassment incidents in Basilan was critically wounded in a police operation in Ungkaya Pukan town, Basilan on Tuesday night.

In a report provided by the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the bandit was identified as Nuruddin Muddalan also known as Commander Not, one of the loyal followers of Abu Sayyaf leader Furuji Indama.

According to the police, Muddalan was involved in the June 25, 2022 ambush of personnel of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion in Sitio Tampat, Barangay Kaili, Al Barka town. He was also allegedly involved in the 2008 harassment of a camp of the Marines in Barangay Tipo-Tipo Proper as well as an ambush in Sitio Crossing, Barangay Kaili and Barangay Baguindan, all in Tipo-Tipo town.

He was also involved in the ambush incident at Sitio Crossing Si Paru, Barangay Kaili and Barangay Baguindan, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan in 2007 that resulted to 15 soldiers killed in action and 13 wounded.

Muddalan tried to integrate himself into mainstream society by joining the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and even got himself elected as chairperson of Barangay Silangkum in Tipo-Tipo.

Police Colonel Carlos Madronio, Basilan police director, said a Special Action Force team deployed in Basilan was responsible for the neutralization of Muddalan.

A police report stated that units of the Regional Intelligence of Police Regional Office 9, 84th Special Action Company, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group tried to serve a warrant of arrest against Muddalan at Sitio Kalang, Barangay Amaloy, Ungkaya Pukan town at around 10 p.m.

Sending the arrival of authorities, Muddalan allegedly fired upon them which prompted a gunfight. The suspect was rushed to a local hospital.

Police personnel recovered an M16 rifle with one long magazine loaded with 20 live ammunition, a bandolier, and two long magazines with 60 live ammunition.

