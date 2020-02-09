‘Notorious’ drug personality killed in Catanduanes shooting

LEGAZPI CITY — A notorious drug personality was shot and killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Virac town in Catanduanes province on Saturday evening.

Maj. Bon Billy Timuat, chief of Virac police, said while on his way to his residence on board a motorcycle, Samuel Besa Jr., 34, was shot several times by two unidentified men at Barangay (village) Salvacion at 10:08 p.m.

The victim died while being taken to Eastern Bicol Medical Center.

“He (Besa) was charged of involvement on illegal drugs and availed of plea bargaining in 2019,” Timuat said. His brother Marcus Dax Xenos Besa was also killed in a shooting in December 16, 2019.

“We have no clear motive yet but we are looking into drugs, since they were both related to drugs,” Timuat added.

