‘Notorious’ drug pusher falls in Quezon sting

LUCENA CITY – An alleged “shabu” (crystal meth) peddler was collared in a buy-bust operation in Tiaong town in Quezon province before midnight Saturday.
Tiaong police reported that Anthony Lumba, 26, was busted by anti-illegal drugs operatives after he sold shabu to a police agent in a transaction in Barangay (village) Poblacion 1 at around 11 p.m.
The suspect, who was reportedly included in the local drug watch list, yielded five plastic sachets of shabu worth P13,000 in the street market.
Police tagged the suspect as a “notorious” drug pusher in the locality.
