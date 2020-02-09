Notorious drug suspect busted in Camarines Norte buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — A high value target was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Paracale, Camarines Norte on Sunday night.

Colonel Marlon Tejada, director of the Camarines Norte police, reported that Ricky Cabate, 51, was arrested at Barangay (village) Poblacion Norte at around 9 p.m.

Confiscated from him were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth) with estimated street value of P12,500.

Cabate was included in the provincial watch list and in the top ten drug suspects in the said town.

