Notorious drug suspect nabbed in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — A drug suspect was arrested in Tabaco City, Albay Sunday afternoon.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bicol said Jomar Bonaobra, 38, was arrested in Barangay San Ramon at around 2:30 p.m.
Confiscated from him were 10 sachets or 15 grams of shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated street value of P102,000.
Bonaobra had previously been in jail for theft and drug-related charges and is included in Albay’s drug watchlist.
