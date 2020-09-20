Notorious drug suspect nabbed in Albay

Trending Now

LEGAZPI CITY — A drug suspect was arrested in Tabaco City, Albay Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bicol said Jomar Bonaobra, 38, was arrested in Barangay  San Ramon at around 2:30 p.m.

Confiscated from him were 10 sachets or 15 grams of shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated street value of P102,000.

Bonaobra had previously been in jail for theft and drug-related charges and is  included in Albay’s drug watchlist.

