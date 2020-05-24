Novaliches District Hospital to undergo disinfection from May 26 to 28

MANILA, Philippines — The Novaliches District Hospital in Quezon City will undergo a “temporary shutdown” for disinfection from May 26 to 28 after a number of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its city government announced Sunday.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, Quezon City government said critical areas like wards and admitting areas will undergo “wall-to-wall disinfection.”

“Other frontliners who have been in close contact with those who tested positive for the virus will continue to undergo self-quarantine during the temporary shutdown,” it said.

The number of employees who were found positive for the coronavirus, however, was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the city’s local government assured that the hospital’s emergency room will remain open to those needing immediate attention and care.

Quezon City General Hospital and the Rosario Maclang-Bautista General Hospital are ready to service outpatient operations and other medical needs of the city’s residents, it further said.

As of Saturday, Quezon City recorded 2,000 COVID-19 cases of which 169 have died while 624 have recovered.

The number is out of over 14,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in the entire Philippines, of which 868 have died and 3,249 have recovered.

