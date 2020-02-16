Trending Now

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 67,000 people globally

admin

coronavirus covid 19 Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. People returning to Beijing will now have to isolate themselves either at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation, said a notice from the Chinese capital's prevention and control work group published by state media late Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. People returning to Beijing will now have to isolate themselves either at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation, said a notice from the Chinese capital’s prevention and control work group published by state media late Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 72 cases

— Thailand: 34

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

