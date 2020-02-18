Novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,000 people worldwide

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally as of Tuesday. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of February 18, 2020, in Beijing were as follows:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death
- Macao: 10
- Japan: 519 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
- Singapore: 77 cases
- Thailand: 35
- South Korea: 31
- Malaysia: 22
- Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death
- Vietnam: 16 cases
- Germany: 16
- United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
- Australia: 14 cases
- France: 12 cases, 1 death
- United Kingdom: 9 cases
- United Arab Emirates: 9
- Canada: 8
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- India: 3 cases
- Italy: 3
- Russia: 2
- Spain: 2
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
- Egypt: 1
FEATURED STORIES
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.