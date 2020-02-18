Novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,000 people worldwide

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally as of Tuesday. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of February 18, 2020, in Beijing were as follows:

Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 519 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 77 cases

Thailand: 35

South Korea: 31

Malaysia: 22

Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14 cases

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9 cases

United Arab Emirates: 9

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3 cases

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

