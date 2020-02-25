Novel coronavirus has infected over 80,000 people worldwide

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
Below are the latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Beijing:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
- South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths
- Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths
- Singapore: 89 cases
- Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
- United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
- Thailand: 35 cases
- Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death
- Australia: 23 cases
- Malaysia: 22
- Vietnam: 16 cases
- Germany: 16
- France: 12 cases, 1 death
- United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
- United Kingdom: 13
- Canada: 11
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- Kuwait: 3 cases
- India: 3
- Russia: 2
- Spain: 2
- Israel: 2
- Oman: 2
- Bahrain: 1
- Lebanon: 1
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
- Egypt: 1
- Afghanistan: 1
FEATURED STORIES
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.