Novel coronavirus has infected over 80,000 people worldwide

A woman wearing face mask passes by posters about precautions against new coronavirus at a bus station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Below are the latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Beijing:

  • Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
  • South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths
  • Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths
  • Singapore: 89 cases
  • Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
  • United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
  • Thailand: 35 cases
  • Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death
  • Australia: 23 cases
  • Malaysia: 22
  • Vietnam: 16 cases
  • Germany: 16
  • France: 12 cases, 1 death
  • United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
  • United Kingdom: 13
  • Canada: 11
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • Kuwait: 3 cases
  • India: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Israel: 2
  • Oman: 2
  • Bahrain: 1
  • Lebanon: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1
  • Egypt: 1
  • Afghanistan: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

