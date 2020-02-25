Novel coronavirus has infected over 80,000 people worldwide

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Below are the latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths

Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths

Singapore: 89 cases

Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Thailand: 35 cases

Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23 cases

Malaysia: 22

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

United Kingdom: 13

Canada: 11

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Kuwait: 3 cases

India: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Israel: 2

Oman: 2

Bahrain: 1

Lebanon: 1

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

Afghanistan: 1

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

