NOVOSENSE Has Launched Multiple Automobile-qualified Chips with Breakthrough Innovation Technology In the first half of 2022

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the first half of 2022, NOVOSENSE (an analog and mixed signal chip design company) has released more than ten new products, which are widely used in automotive, industrial, information and communication and consumer electronics fields. With its breakthrough innovative technology, many of its products meet the requirements of the AECQ-100 automotive requirements, holding certain shares in the demanding automotive application field.

High isolation and fast overcurrent protection for detecting AC or DC current in automotive systems: NSM2015 / NSM2016 Series Hall-effect current sensor chips

NOVOSENSE NSM2015 / NSM2016 Hall-effect current sensor chips can be used for AC or DC current sense of automotive OBC, DC/DC, PTC heater, charging gun, PDU and other systems. It is a fully integrated high-isolation current sensor with extremely low primary-side conduction resistance for accurate measurement without external isolation elements.

This series adopts fixed output mode, the output voltage remains unchanged within a certain range of supply voltage, and does not fluctuate with the fluctuation of supply voltage. It eliminates the dependence on high-precision voltage regulator systematically, thus making the system BOM simpler and more cost-effective.

NOVOSENSE’s new chopper and rotating current excitation technology make zero-point temperature drift smaller. Thanks to the precise internal temperature compensation algorithm and off-line precision calibration, it can maintain high accuracy in the full operating temperature range, eliminating the need for secondary programming.

In addition, this series features fast overcurrent protection output with a typical response time of 1.5 us. This fast overcurrent output provides an easy way to detect overload and short circuit events. The overcurrent protection threshold can be set to 75% to 200% of the full current. It is available in both wide-body SOIC16W and SOIC8 packages, with up to 5000Vrms resistance, up to 1550Vpk and 1097Vrms working isolation resistance, and up to 100A current range.

Has a common-mode magnetic field suppression function, and can be used to detect rotation angle of automotive parts: NSM301x series Hall-effect angle sensor chip

NOVOSENSE NSM301x series Hall-effect angle sensor chip is a non-contact rotation angle sensor, which can be used for detection of automotive throttle, chassis height, steering wheel angle, throttle pedal and valve switch. It can detect in 360° and provide accurate measurement angles in ambient temperatures ranging from -40°C to 125°C.

This series has an automatic gain control (AGC) module that can adjust the gain of the signal path to adapt to different mechanical constraints and magnetic fields. This approach provides maximum flexibility in system design because it can be integrated directly into existing architectures, providing high accuracy.

In addition, it offers 14-bit linear DAC analog output / 12-bit resolution PWM output, and 14-bit SPI angle output. It provides an angular output with accuracy of ±1° over the full temperature range, and supports four-section fitting one by one with accuracy up to ±0.2° after four-section fitting.

This series of sensor chips can resist stray magnetic field interference from X/Y/Z directions: Its four integrated planar Hall elements are only sensitive to the magnetic field changes in the Z axis, and immune to stray magnetic field changes in the X and Y axis. Through differential amplification of two pairs of opposing Hall elements, four Hall elements generate a sinusoidal signal and a cosine signal for subsequent CORDIC operations. Because of the differential input, the uniform magnetic field interference along the Z axis is also canceled out.

High performance and cost effective for detecting AC and DC bus voltage in automotive system: NSI1312x series isolated voltage sampling chips

NOVOSENSE NSI1312x series isolated voltage sampling chips can be used to AC and DC bus voltage in automotive system. It supports positive and negative voltage input and high impedance input, as well as differential or single-ended analog output; It can provide up to 5000 Vrms insulation voltage and up to 150KV/us of CMTI, enabling high precision and low temperature drift.

Through the innovation of technology, NMC greatly optimized the cost of isolated amplifier, so that it supports ±1.2V bidirectional linear input voltage, supports the acquisition of AC and DC voltage, and realizes phase loss detection for AC input. In addition, it also supports single-end output voltage, which can be directly connected to the MCU ADC I/O port, without additional operational amplifier as a differential to single-end, while meeting the requirements of cost effective and high performance, providing a new standard for market competition.

With years of accumulation in the field of capacitive technology and its own patent advantages, this series of products have superior EMI performance, with significant advantages compared with the same type of products in respect of both vertical conduction and horizontal conduction.

This series of products are available in both narrow-body small package and single end output version, making the design easier.

Ultra-low static power consumption, specially designed for automotive battery power supply systems: NSR31/33/35 series LDO chips

NOVOSENSE NSR31/33/35 series LDO chips are designed for automotive battery powered system applications with a wide input voltage of 3V to 40V, supporting transient voltages up to 45V. With an ultra-low static power consumption of 5uA and low differential voltage, it is ideal for automotive applications with high standby power consumption requirements. It can power MCU and CAN/LIN transceivers in standby systems to save power and prolong battery life.

The series of chips have a variety of optional specifications to meet different design requirements. It is available in a variety of fixed voltage models: 2.5V, 3.3V and 5.0V, as well as output adjustable versions (0.65V to 18V); In addition, 150mA, 300mA, and 500mA output current capacities are available for different series respectively, which can be limited internally by the chip; It is available in such packages as SOT223, SOT23, DFN-8, MSOP-8EP, SOP-8EP, TO252, TO263, etc. It integrates short circuit protection and over temperature protection function; capable of operating at ambient temperature of -40℃ to 125℃.

Complete diagnostic and protection functions specially designed for driving vehicle system load elements: NSE11409 series 40V/ single channel 90mΩ intelligent low side switch

NOVOSENSE NSE11409 series 40V/ single channel 90mΩ intelligent low side switches are designed to drive high-reliability load applications. They are widely used to drive load elements such as automotive relays, actuators, lighting and heating resistance wires. They have complete diagnostic and protection functions with an integrated VDD clamp of> 45V, which are especially suitable for driving inductive loads such as relays and valves to help them realize rapid demagnetization.

The chip can limit the output current, with open circuit diagnosis and over temperature protection functions. It is capable of operating at ambient temperatures ranging from -40 °C to 125 °C and is available in two packages, SO-8 and SOT-223, meeting different design requirements.

Based on the corporate values of “reliability and trustworthiness” and the mission of “Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Connected World with Semiconductors”, the company is committed to providing chip level solutions for the connection between the digital and the real world.

NOVOSENSE (stock code in STAR Market: 688052) is a high-performance and high-reliability analog and mixed signal chip design company. Since established in 2013, it has focused on signal sensing, system interconnection and power drive, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions such as sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power, drive and power management.

