“Now 18, is Seth Fedelin ready to take his friendship with Andrea Brillantes to the next level?”

Seth Fedelin is celebrating his 18th birthday this Thursday, July 9.

In a vlog, the “Kadenang Ginto” actor shared with his The Gold Squad co-members Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, and Andrea Brillantes his plan now that he is of legal age.

[embedded content]

“Liligawan ko na si Blythe,” quipped Seth, referring to his onscreen partner Andrea, whose real name is Anndrew Blythe Daguio Gorostiza.

However, he quickly added: “Joke lang, joke lang.

“Alam niyo naman na palabiro ako. Hindi pa.”

In the same vlog, Seth also shared 18 facts about himself that others may not know, such as his love for street food, especially isaw (grilled intestine) and dugo (grilled chicken/pork blood), as well as his habit of being late to school.

Meanwhile, Kyle, Francine, and Andrea also shared fun facts about Seth.

When it was her turn, Andrea said of her love team partner: “Ito fact na talaga siya at isang statement na — si Ali, gusto ko kasi malaman na nila lahat ito, it’s a fact, hindi ko iiwan ang lalaking ‘yan. Fact na ‘yon.”

Andrea went on to share her birthday wish for Seth.

“Ang wish ko lang sana ay hindi ka magbago kung paano ka bilang kaibigan, kung paano ka bilang isang anak at kung sino ka sana ay hindi ka magbago,” said Andrea.

Seth rose to fame after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “ Pinoy Big Brother ” in 2018.

He made his acting debut through the afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto”, where he was paired with Andrea. Their onscreen tandem is known to their fans as SethDrea.

Despite not being a couple, Seth and Andrea do not shy away from declaring that they have a mutual admiration for each other.

In a previous interview, Andrea said that Seth is “very special” to her.

“Bilang tao, sobrang hinahangaan ko siya. Bilang si Seth, mahal ko po ‘yung pagkatao niya. Gusto ko po siya suportahan. Kapag narating niya ‘yung pangarap niya, gusto ko nandoon din ako,” she said.

As for Seth, he said he wants to have the actress in his life for a very long time. However, he said they are not rushing to take their friendship to the next level.

“Kasi kaming dalawa, alam namin ‘yung priority namin. Wala sa isip namin iyan. Sa akin, alam ko kasi na sige ako kapag ako na-in love sa ‘yo at naisipan ko talagang kunin ka, gagawin ko kung naramdaman ko ‘yon. Pero ngayon siguro, wala pa sa isip naming dalawa ‘yun kasi may goal kami,” he said.