Now hiring at Amazon Operation Services Philippines Inc.

What unites Amazonians across teams and geographies is that we are all striving to delight our customers and make their lives easier. The scope and scale of our mission drives us to seek diverse perspectives, be resourceful, and navigate through ambiguity. Inventing and delivering things that were never thought possible isn’t easy, but we embrace this challenge every day.

Career Opportunities at Amazon Operation Services Philippines Inc. (AOSPI)

Amazon is in need of Sr. Finance Ops Specialists, multi-lingual Investigation Specialists I, Seller Support Associates, Manager I, Finance, Accounting Assistant II and Seller Onboarding Associates. These positions are ideal for candidates with HR, finance, accounting or customer service backgrounds.

POSITION: SR. FINANCE OPS SPECIALIST

Job Description:

• Point of contact for suppliers for all their Finance queries.

• Fix issues in cooperation with Amazon Suppliers for entities in Spain to facilitate timely payments.

• Resolve queries in a timely manner with highest focus on Vendor satisfaction.

• Cooperate with various internal departments in Spain and finance teams to ensure timely and accurate payments.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 2 years graduate certificate.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with a strong customer service focus

• Proficiency in Spanish, French, Italian, or other European languages – 10 hires.

• Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word.

• Exemplifies traits of being a Team player, has good interpersonal skills, hardworking, adaptable and detail oriented.

POSITION: INVESTIGATION SPECIALIST I

Job Description:

• Communicate effectively via email and/or telephone with buyers, merchants and internal customers.

• Take appropriate action to identify and help minimize the risk posed by fraud patterns and trends.

• Consistently achieve/exceed weekly productivity and quality standards.

• Participating in ad hoc projects/assignments as necessary.

Qualifications:

• Proactive documentation of operational procedures required to tackle known risk related.

• Ability to work independently, make complex investigation decisions, and analyze problems logically including the ability to recognize non-obvious patterns.

• Native Mandarin Chinese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Thai Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Vietnamese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Malay Speaker – 50 hires.

POSITION: SELLER SUPPORT ASSOCIATE

Job Description:

• Act as the primary interface between Amazon and our 3rd party sellers, providing phone and/or email support governed by internal service level agreements.

• Responsible for providing timely and accurate operational support to 3rd party Sellers on the Amazon platform.

• Address chronic system issues, provide process improvements, develop internal documentation, and contribute to a team environment.

• Demonstrates effective, clear, and professional written and oral communication.

• Provides prompt and efficient service to Amazon Sellers and Merchants including the appropriate escalation of Sellers’ issues.

• Demonstrates excellent time-management skills and the ability to work independently while using departmental resources, policies, and procedures.

• Contributes to a positive team environment and proactively aids team members with difficult contacts as needed.

• Maintains acceptable performance metrics such as quality, productivity, first contact resolution, and attendance.

• Actively seeks solutions through logical reasoning and data interpretation skills and identifies trends to appropriate channels including improvement suggestions.

• Liaise with other departments such as Customer Service, Merchant Investigations, Compliance Operations, Seller Support teams or Payments teams as required to resolve Seller’s issues and questions.

Qualifications:

• Good customer service skills/experience.

• Ability to work independently, analyze problems logically and make complex decisions.

• Exceptionally strong customer handling and conflict resolution skills with a keen focus on quality and customer experience.

• Strong ability to exceed expectations regarding performance and individual contribution.

• Ability to maintain high levels of confidentiality and data security standards.

• Native Mandarin Chinese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Vietnamese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Thai Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Malay Speaker – 50 hires.

POSITION: MANAGER I, FINANCE

Job Description:

• Lead a team who will ensure financial operations are prepared for continued expansion and reports into FinOps Manager – AP.

• Manage the team to work with business partners, finance, fulfillment center operations teams to ensure that vendors are served in a manner fitting with our “Customer Obsession” philosophy.

• Responsible for smooth operations of WW Vendor Payables operations at Amazon Philippines, which includes Vendor Queries related to payment, vendor master setup for Non-Inventory and other proactive Vendor Payables activities.

• Responsible in maintaining a process within Accounts Payable Operations including hiring, training, and employee development; managing group workload and establishing priorities; ensuring existing policies and procedures are followed; managing annual performance targets; creating and monitoring appropriate performance metrics.

• Act as an escalation point in resolving complex outstanding issues with internal and external business partners.

Qualifications:

• With Bachelors/Masters (MBA/M.Com) Degree with 5+ years of post-qualification experience and minimum 2+ years of managerial experience in Finance operations/Shared Services, Accounts Payable, P2P.

• Experience in AP operations in large multi-national organizations.

• Experience in managing AP process is preferable.

• Worked in Customer focused teams (both Internal / External).

• Experience in Six Sigma defect reduction techniques (DMAIC, etc.) and have worked on improvement projects.

• Can speak Mandarin/Japanese fluently.

POSITION: ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT II

Job Description:

• Manage a portfolio of customer receivables and work to maximize Amazon’s cash flow by solving customer payment issues.

• Handle full cycle of accounts receivable past due balances, including research, analysis and account reconciliations.

• Call customers and schedule resolution sessions to understand the procure-to-pay cycles of our customers.

• Manage internal and external Accounts Receivable inquiries.

• Investigate to resolve issues sent by the customer via email.

• Meet the set KRAs and perform other projects and duties as required.

• Communicate results to business leaders with Finance, Accounting, Operations and Business Development teams.

Qualifications:

• Proficient in the French & English language, excellent verbal and written communication skills with a strong customer service focus.

• For non-native speakers – he/she must hold relevant certification in the language that is required to be used as a mode of communication with the customers.

• For native speakers – he/ she will be required to go through English assessment test during the interview process.

• Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word.

POSITION: SELLER ONBOARDING ASSOCIATE

Job Description:

• Communicate effectively via live video call with our customer base – third party sellers who want to sell on Amazon in its various marketplaces.

• Review seller’s identity details (information & documents) over a live video call and verify documents

• Reduce avoidable friction for legitimate sellers and keep updated on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other policies

• Serve as Amazon ambassador and offer live assistance to sellers during identity verification and help them complete the verification process

• Flexibility to be trained for additional business-related skills and/or work types

• Take appropriate action to identify and help minimize the risk posed by fraud patterns and trends.

Qualifications:

• Proficient in English (speaking, reading and writing) with an ability to compose grammatically correct, concise and accurate verbal and written responses.

• Intermediate skill in Microsoft Office including Outlook, Word and Excel.

• Knowledge of or experience in a fraud/risk management environment preferred but not essential.

• Experience in insurance, finance, data analysis, research, translation or training with Mandarin as the language is a distinct advantage.

• Native Mandarin Chinese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Vietnamese Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Thai Speaker – 50 hires.

• Native Malay Speaker – 50 hires.

• Previous work experience in a customer service/retail environment supporting Mandarin/Thai/Vietnamese/Malay-speaking customers

• Language certification of HSK for non-native Mandarin speakers

All applications will be processed online by following the below:

Apply online at www.amazon.jobs.

Location parameter should be ‘Philippines’

Click the ‘Filter’ tab

Choose ‘Finance & Global Business Services’ Choose ‘Human Resources’ Choose ‘Investigations & Loss Prevention’ in the Job Category section the Job Category section.