“Now part of Star Magic, Jimuel Pacquiao wishes to work with these two Kapamilya celebrities”

Jimuel Pacquiao wants to work a project with two of ABS-CBN’s prime Kapamilya stars.

Last Sunday, March 8, Jimuel Pacquiao debuted on the ASAP stage with Inigo Pascual officially introducing him as part of Star Magic.

“I’m very happy ‘cause ever since din, I got interested in acting. So I’m very, very happy naman na I’m part of Star Magic now,” Jimuel said in an interview with PUSH.

Thankful for the opportunity given to him, he said: “I don’t want to waste the opportunities na binibigay. And I’m new and I want to try a lot of things. Me, mahilig ako mag-try ng mga new things.”

While he proved through his performance on ASAP that he could both sing and dance on stage, Jimuel said he wants to focus more on acting.

“Sa ngayon, it’s just mostly studying acting. And siguro dance and acting workshops here and there para slow and steady,” he said.

Revealing how he learned to sing and dance, he stated: “In the past, it was mostly just in school. Like I’ve done acting in school like presenting in front of the high school theater class. And also with the dance class. So yeah, I performed a few times like in school lang din mostly ganu’n. Or special occasions.”

Now that he’s officially part of Star Magic, the eldest son of boxing champ and legislator Manny Pacquiao revealed who among the rosters of stars under the ABS-CBN talent management arm he wishes to work with.

“Siguro ‘yung mga big stars na like you know, Kathryn [Bernardo] and Liza [Soberano]. That would be like a dream. Kasi they’re just really very good. And they’re very beautiful also. So it would be like an honor even just in a scene with them. It’d be nice,” he shared.

Sharing how supportive his parents are with his newest endeavor, he said: “Well, they’re more supportive sa showbiz compared sa boxing ko kasi takot sila ‘pag nag-boboxing ako. So they’re very supportive pagdating sa showbiz.”