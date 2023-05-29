Now TV and beIN SPORTS join forces to bring Formula 1 ® in 4K to Hong Kong viewers for the next three seasonsNowTV_LogoCMYK_Color on White.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 May 2023 – Now TV and beIN SPORTS are pleased to announce that FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM (Formula 1®️) Grands Prix will be available in 4K for the first time* to viewers in Hong Kong for the next three seasons in a deal through 2025.

Now TV customers can currently follow all practice sessions, qualifying, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix on beIN SPORTS 1 (Ch. 638). Under this new deal, F1 fans in Hong Kong will now also have the option to watch the Grands Prix in 4K on Now Sports 4K channels.

The events are available in official English commentary, and in Cantonese commentary by Daniel Chan and Ying On-bong. Customers can also watch the action on the go via the Now Player app or relive their favourite races using Now TV’s on-demand service. In addition, Now E subscribers of selected sport packs will be able to watch all the Grands Prix live.

Right through Formula 1®️ race weekends on beIN SPORTS, subscribers will get closer to the on-track action than ever with a series of studio shows for every session, from Friday’s practice session to Sunday’s Grand Prix. F1 experts will offer fans unparalleled insight and analysis in The F1 Show, F1 Qualifying Pre and Post Shows, Ted’s Qualifying Notebook, Grand Prix Sunday, Chequered Flag and Ted’s Notebook.

Derek Choi, Managing Director of HKT Home, said, “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with beIN SPORTS. Formula 1®️ is one of the most watched sports events in Hong Kong. The continued broadcast of the event, and first time in 4K, has reaffirmed our commitment to bringing world-class sports content to Hong Kong viewers with an unparalleled viewing experience.”

Mike Kerr, Managing Director of beIN Asia Pacific, said, “As we continue to strengthen our sports offering in Hong Kong, we are delighted to expand our collaboration with Now TV, a great partner, who shares our vision of bringing the ultimate sports experience across all screens. With the rapid growth of Formula 1®️ in recent years, we look forward to working alongside Now TV to elevate fans’ engagement like never before.”

Existing Now TV subscribers of Super Sports Pack Plus, Variety Sports Pack, Now Sports Plus Pack and beIN SPORTS Pack can enjoy Formula 1®️ as part of their subscription. beIN SPORTS will also cover FIA Formula 2 (F2) and Formula 3 (F3) live races, and provide highlights from the all-female F1 Academy series, bringing its viewers an adrenaline-fueled, comprehensive motorsport experience featuring the next generation of stars.

Other customers can enjoy Formula 1®️ by subscribing to designated Super Sports Pack Plus and Variety Sports Pack too.

For more details, please contact Now TV on 2888 0008 or visit www.nowtv.hk.

*The broadcast in 4K has stated since Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

