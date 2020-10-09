Trending Now

NPA guerrillas, claiming land grabbing, attack Cagayan construction firm

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

NPA guerrillas, claiming land grabbing, attack Cagayan construction firm

NPA guerrillas burned this bunkhouse owned by a construction firm in the town of Lal-lo, Cagayan province on Friday (Oct. 9). PHOTO FROM PNP

TUGUEGARAO CITY—At least 30 New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas burned equipment and seized three firearms in an attack on a construction company compound in Cagayan province at dawn on Friday (Oct. 9), police said.

The guerrillas, who had been distributing leaflets condemning alleged land grabbing in the area, raided the quarters of DDT Construction at the village of Dagupan, Lal-lo town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guerrillas seized the guns of the company’s three security guards and tied them up. The guerrillas were led by a certain Edgar Bautista, said to be secretary of the Danilo Ben Command of the NPA’s Northern Front in northern Cayagan, according to police.

Three bunkhouses and a mini-cultivator were also burned by the guerrillas who left behind anti-government newsletters and papers as they headed for the mountainous part of the village.

FEATURED STORIES

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top