NPA guerrillas, claiming land grabbing, attack Cagayan construction firm

TUGUEGARAO CITY—At least 30 New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas burned equipment and seized three firearms in an attack on a construction company compound in Cagayan province at dawn on Friday (Oct. 9), police said.

The guerrillas, who had been distributing leaflets condemning alleged land grabbing in the area, raided the quarters of DDT Construction at the village of Dagupan, Lal-lo town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guerrillas seized the guns of the company’s three security guards and tied them up. The guerrillas were led by a certain Edgar Bautista, said to be secretary of the Danilo Ben Command of the NPA’s Northern Front in northern Cayagan, according to police.

Three bunkhouses and a mini-cultivator were also burned by the guerrillas who left behind anti-government newsletters and papers as they headed for the mountainous part of the village.

FEATURED STORIES

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>