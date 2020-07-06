NPA loses Luisita workers’ support

CAMP OLIVAS, San Fernando City, Pampanga: Some 98 members of Alyansa ng Manggagawang Bukid sa Hacienda Luisita (Ambala) withdrew their support to the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), during a signing of oath of Allegiance held in Tarlac City on Saturday morning.

The NDF is an umbrella group that counts the CPP, headed by party founder Jose Maria Sison, and the NPA, the group’s armed wing, as members.

BGen Rhodel Sermonia, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3) director, said the 98 members of Ambala, together with their chairman Leonida Trinidad, were given relief packs during the signing.

He added, “This is in line with the efforts of our Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and we have incorporated our ongoing program at PRO 3, which is the Rektang Bayanihan Bagong Pagkakaisa.”

The program is for all who would return to the folds of the law and to show them that the government wanted to give them a better life through livelihood assistance so they may start anew, Sermonia said.

Hacienda Luisita, a 6,453-hectare sugar plantation in Tarlac province in Central Luzon is owned by the family of late President Corazon Aquino.

The so-called Hacienda Luisita massacre that happened on Nov. 6, 2004 reportedly resulted to the death of seven strikers, injury to 124 and arrest and detention of 133.

The protesters from the United Luisita Workers Union and the Central Azucarera de Tarlac Labor Union were also allegedly dispersed by force by police and soldiers.

The incident was resolved in favor of the government, with no policemen and troops made accountable for the violence.