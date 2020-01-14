NPA member killed, soldier wounded in Camarines Norte town clash

LEGAZPI CITY—A communist rebel was killed while a soldier was wounded in a clash in the town of Labo, Camarines Norte province on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said policemen and soldiers were on patrol when they encountered the rebels, leading to a 45-minute gunfight at the village of Submakin around 6 a.m.

The body of the unidentified rebel was recovered in the clash site while six other suspected New People’s Army members were arrested in a pursuit operation.

The wounded soldier was identified only as Private Daño.

Assault rifles, a .45 caliber pistol, a saw, molotov cocktails and bags believed belonging to rebels were recovered in the area.

Intelligence agents were directed to check hospitals and health facilities for wounded rebels.

Edited by TSB

