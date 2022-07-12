NPA rebel killed in brief clash with troops in Sultan Kudarat

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a five-minute firefight with government troops in Barangay Tibuhol in Palimabang town, Sultan Kudarat, on Sunday.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division issued a statement about the battle only on Tuesday.

It took place at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. Members of the 57th Infantry Battalion were conducting what they call a combat clearing operation when they encountered around five NPA rebels.

“They could not withstand the military force, so they withdrew to the unknown location,” the military statement said.

The troops recovered the body of the unidentified rebel along with a high-powered gun.

A photo posted on the Facebook page of the 57th Infantry Battalion shows an M1 Garand rifle beside the body, along with four full clips of ammunition.

According to the military, the body was turned over to the chief of a nearby barangay, but no one there could identify the slain rebel.

Maj. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 6ID Commander, said troops were still looking for the other rebels.

“Our troops are continuously conducting hot pursuit operations against the fleeing members,” Capulong said.

He also pointed out that the other rebels certainly had gunshot wounds “as evident on the bloodstains in the area.”

