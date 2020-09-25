NPA rebel nabbed in Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY –– An alleged member of the New People’s Army who linked to the death of a policeman 27 years ago was arrested in Anahawan town, Southern Leyte province on September 23.

Renato Rodriguez did not resist arrest.

He was allegedly among the rebels that staged an ambush in Saint Bernard, also in Southern Leyte, last March 7, 1993.

Rodriguez, who also carried the aliases of Alex and Mao and a member of the Southern Leyte Front Committee of the communist group, has been in hiding for years now.

The arrest was made under a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by Judge Jose Mijares.

Recovered from his possession was one homemade shotgun with four live ammunition and a long-bladed weapon locally known as “sundang”.

According to Anahawan police chief, Lt. Denver Gabitan, the rebel’s whereabouts were discovered upon the information they received from the people in the community.

“Indeed, the active support of the community is vital in achieving the mission of the Philippine National Police as a whole. Good and timely intelligence is also a factor. Of course, our progressive and relentless efforts are likewise a great tool to the success of this operation,” he said.

