NPA rebels disrupt dole out in Masbate

Not long after President Rodrigo Duterte warned Leftist groups about disrupting the distribution of relief goods, a policeman and a local government employee, delivering cash aid in Masbate, were hurt when they were allegedly attacked by communist rebels.

“The communist terrorists once again demonstrated their anti-people and anti-poor color when they launched a terrorist attack against government officials,” Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, Joint Task Force Bicolandia commander, said on Saturday.

He identified the victims as Cpl. Romel Bartolay, assigned at the Monreal Municipal Police Station, and Ricky Canares, a local government employee.

Based on a report, the attack happened at 1:55 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Rizal, Monreal town.

Bartolay was hit on the head with shrapnel from an exploded antipersonnel mine while Canares had a gunshot wound in the back. Both victims were brought to the Rural Health Unit for medical treatment.

While the military report did not identify the suspects, Trinidad said they were communist terrorists attempting to show that they could still launch attacks despite the heavy casualties and losses they suffered during recent encounters with the 2nd Infantry Battalion.

Recently, Trinidad said, the government forces dealt a blow to the rebels when they recovered a total of 16 high-powered firearms, antipersonnel mines, and different subversive equipment and supplies after an encounter at Barangay Salvacion on April 19.

Trinidad believed the group suffered huge casualties as attested by witnesses who saw the fleeing terrorists dragging their dead and wounded.

He urged the 2nd Infantry Battalion to continue protecting people in Masbate, and adding that with help from the local government, they would mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Soldier killed in Zamboanga

Meanwhile, a soldier was killed after government forces encountered members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Bayog, Zamboanga del Sur, Maj. John Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (WesMinCom), said.

The clash happened in Barangay Balukbahan at 7:40 am on Friday, he added.

The soldier’s identity is withheld pending notification of his family, Encinas said.

Lt. Col. Manaros Boransing 2nd, commanding officer of the 97th Infantry Battalion, said the soldier was badly wounded during the encounter and declared dead while he was being airlifted by the Air Force and military doctors.

According to the military report, members of the 97th Infantry Battalion were on security patrol when they encountered an undetermined number of NPA terrorists.

Encinas said in statement that the NPA sustained an undetermined number of casualties based on the bloodstains found in the area.

The military was in pursuit the rebel group, which had another encounter with the military on April 21. After that clash, the military recovered an M16 rifle and an improvised explosive device, Col. Leonel Nicolas of the 102nd Infantry Brigade commander reported.

In a message, Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio vowed to sustain the focused military operation in order to destroy the group.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and friends of our soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people from the terrorist group,” he said.

Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WesMinCom commander, said, “While our soldiers continue to risk their lives supporting our fellow frontliners in the fight against Covid-19, they are also faced to real-life dangers as they fulfil their mission to crush the terrorists and bring peace in the communities.”