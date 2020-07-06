NPAs, Muslim rebels dying of laughter

THE shoo-ting to death of four military intelligence operatives had resulted in the escape of Abu Sayyaf terrorists in Sulu that they had placed under surveillance, according to the Philippine Army.

As I said in this space last Saturday, July 4, the policemen who shot them at a checkpoint would have gotten wind of their mission.

The policemen, who were all Tausug (Muslim natives of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi), had to waylay

the soldiers to protect their own kind.

Filipino Muslims are very clannish and would side with fellow Muslims, right or wrong, in a confrontation with non-Muslims.

Except for the driver of the sports utility vehicle of the military intelligence operatives who was a Tausug, the others were non-Muslim.

As I’ve long been advocating, Muslim soldiers or policemen should be assigned outside of their province to preclude the possibility of them siding with their relatives who might get into a conflict with the law.

Muslim soldiers and policemen are excellent fighters and could be effectively used in fighting the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

The notion of having soldiers of a particular ethnic group being assigned outside their turf is not new.

The United States government recruited Japanese Americans into the military service to fight in Europe during World War 2 and not in the Pacific, where Japanese soldiers held sway.

The Japanese Americans, who were called Nisei, proved themselves worthy in combat against the Germans.

Many of them were awarded medals for their bravery.

* * *

Enemies of the state — NPA guerrillas and Muslim separatists — must be doubling up in laughter for that very unfortunate incident.

They don’t have to work up a sweat to fight government troops.

All the enemies of the state have to do is watch government troops fight among themselves.

Soldiers and policemen who survive the bloody intramurals could then be picked out one by one by the NPAs and the Abu Sayyaf.

* * *

I don’t find anything wrong with Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. frolicking with the dolphins, but he should have been discreet about it.

The picture of Roque swimming with the dolphins was posted by the management of Ocean Adventure in Marine Park inside the Subic Freeport and went viral, but has since been deleted.

The “spox” was alone in the picture and didn’t have any companions except the dolphins, so how could he have violated quarantine rules?

If he didn’t wear a mask, that’s because it’s stupid to wear one while soaking in the water.

However, Roque should have asked the Ocean Adventure management to respect his privacy.

If I were Harry, I would sue the management for damages.

* * *

Some 6,000 jeepneys will be back in the streets of Metro Manila.

Expect the traffic to become chaotic because of the ill-disciplined jeepney drivers.

Jeepney drivers pick up passengers or unload them in the middle of the road, making vehicles behind them stop and create traffic jams.

They have a subculture that makes them violate all the traffic rules in the book and get away with it because they bribe traffic enforcers.

Jeepney drivers are aptly described as the “kings of the road.”

* * *

It’s unconscionable, nay criminal, to steal from the people in the current crisis by using the power of one’s office.

That’s what Mayor Edwin Santiago of San Fernando, Pampanga allegedly did in authorizing the procurement by the city government of grossly overpriced medical supplies, relief goods and food supplies for distribution to the poor.

I have documents in my possession showing that Santiago purchased canned goods that were overpriced by P3.3 million, rice by P8.3 million, medical supplies like gloves and thermal scanners by P4.5 million.

In short, Santiago must explain spending a total of more than P16 million buying all the above goods and items for his constituents.

Anyway, the case of Santiago’s alleged theft of people’s money has reached the Office of the Ombudsman.