NPL to peak at 8.2% in 2022 – BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said bad loans in the Philippine banking sector are anticipated to worsen this year and next, with their share of total loans likely to peak at 8.2 percent.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a press conference on Thursday that banks expect their non-performing loan (NPL) percentage to be between 5 percent and 6 percent by the end of the year. The ratio is expected to peak at 8.2 percent in 2022.

Most recent data showed that lenders’ gross nonperforming assets climbed by 66.34 percent to P487 billion at the end of July, compared to P292.76 billion a year earlier.

NPLs are past-due loans with an outstanding principal or interest balance of 30 days or more after the due date. This includes the outstanding balance of loans payable in monthly installments when three or more installments are in arrears.

According to the data, banks’ total loan portfolio fell 0.42 percent to P10.80 trillion at the end of July from P10.85 trillion a year ago.

This translates to a gross NPL ratio of 4.51 percent, picking up from 4.48 percent in June and 2.70 percent a year ago.

The estimated NPL ratio this year and next year is significantly lower, and that experience the banking system during the Asian financial crisis,” according to Diokno pointed out, and “will decline in the years thereafter.”



