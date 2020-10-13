NSW Scores Big Changes To Outdoor Music Events Effective Immediately

While mosh pits are essentially still punishable by death in this COVID-19 hell we call 2020, NSW is taking a step in the right direction with a big loosening of restrictions around outdoor music events.

Under changes announced today by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, which kick in effective immediately, “500 people will be able to attend outdoor seated music performances and rehearsals, subject to the four square metre rule and people being seated (previously 20 people were permitted)”.

This opens the door to small-scale seated outdoor concerts and festivals to kick back into gear.

To boot, caps on outdoor seating at pubs, clubs and restaurants will also double from this Friday, with Gladys announcing that hospitality venue restrictions “will be eased to allow one patron for every two square metres in outdoor areas”.

“In NSW, we are focused on keeping the virus under control but also ensuring our economy keeps going and these changes will allow hospitality venues to increase capacity in a COVID-Safe way,” she said.

“This is also a big boost for our music industry with more people in NSW able to enjoy music in the outdoors over the summer.”

“Our aim is to provide as many opportunities as we can for businesses and organisations to succeed – but for that strategy to be successful we need everyone to follow their COVID-19 Safety Plan.”

Baby steps, people.