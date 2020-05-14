NSW Takes Centre Stage in Tourism Australia’s ‘Live from Aus’ Virtual Weekend

SYDNEY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — New South Wales’ stunning landscapes, unique experiences and talented locals play a starring role in Tourism Australia’s ‘Live from Aus‘ broadcast and live stream activation this weekend, bringing the icons of NSW food and wine, nature and wildlife, as well as arts and culture to audiences across Australia and the world.

Sydney and NSW locals and destinations will be the focus of 11 segments over the two day schedule. These will be live streamed from NSW’s most iconic and exclusive tourism attractions on Tourism Australia’s social media channels every hour, on the hour, to inspire the potential audience of more than 13 million to dream about their next NSW adventure.

“NSW is really in the spotlight this weekend with so many famous NSW faces and iconic destinations featured in Tourism Australia’s ‘Live from Aus’. It’s an irresistible offering for housebound travellers who are looking for inspiration to fuel their holiday dreaming and motivate them to start planning their next trip,” said Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox.

Viewers will be able to experience all of the top tourist draw cards from Bondi Beach to Sydney Opera House, the Blue Mountains and Byron Bay online, as they virtually ‘meet’ NSW legends in food and wine, arts and culture, Aboriginal tourism, nature and wildlife.

Chefs Matt Moran, Kylie Kwong and Hayden Quinn, childrens’ entertainers The Wiggles, and Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park’s Head Zookeeper, Chad Staples, will all star in the Tourism Australia virtual weekend of experiences. Plus, a Welcome to Country will be delivered by Clarence Slockee, who is from the Bundjalung Nation on the north coast NSW.

“For those who are filling their travel experience void online, be sure to check out the #LoveNSW virtual experience map on VisitNSW.com and follow #LoveNSW for more future holiday inspiration. We may not be able to travel right now, but we can be inspired to dream and plan,” Mr Cox said.

The program of NSW identities and experiences featured in ‘Live From Aus‘ Virtual Weekend includes:

Saturday 16 May 2020

7am (AEST): Welcome to Country with Clarence Slockee live from the Illawarra

8am (AEST): Train like Chris Hemsworth with Luke Zocchi & Dan Churchill from Centr, live from Byron Bay

9am (AEST): Bondi Brekkie Bowls with Guy Turland, live from Bondi Beach

10am (AEST) Kids Club: Sing and Dance with The Wiggles, live from Sydney

7pm (AEST): Mate Night Dinner Party with Matt Moran, live from Chiswick Restaurant, Sydney

8pm (AEST): Pub Trivia Night with Rove McManus, live from The Royal Hotel, Bondi

Sunday 17 May 2020

6am (AEST): Sunrise Yoga with Elements of Byron Bay, live from Byron Bay

8am (AEST): Take part in an Aussie wildlife Q&A with Zookeeper Chad Staples, live from Featherdale Wildlife Park, Western Sydney

10am (AEST): The Great Aussie Brunch with Three Blue Ducks, live from Sydney and Byron Bay

1pm (AEST): Sunday BBQ Lunch with Hayden Quinn, live from Sydney

8pm (AEST): Night at the Sydney Opera House, live from Sydney

Visit NSW’s Instagram and Facebook channels will share the NSW highlights across the weekend and an ongoing program of videos promoting NSW destinations and tourism operators will follow.

For more NSW virtual experiences, check out the #LoveNSW virtual tourism experiences map and visitnsw.com .

