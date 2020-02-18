NTC says ARTA has no jurisdiction over its quasi-judicial functions

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has no jurisdiction over its “quasi-judicial functions” after the ARTA asked NTC to act on the certificate of public convenience of News and Entertainment Network Corp. (Newsnet).

“Radio frequency assignment, subject to treaty obligations, is also exempt from ARTA’s coverage,” NTC said in a statement, adding that it granted a provisional authority to Newsnet on Jan. 27 to use frequencies 26.35-27.35 GHz.

NTC said this after ARTA ordered NTC on Feb. 12 to issue Newsnet’s certificate of public convenience and to submit a compliance report.

NTC also reiterated its decision that directed Newsnet to “co-use unutilized frequencies assigned to its sister company GHT Network, Inc. (GHT).”

The NTC decision also states that: “a review of GHT’s operations in terms of radio station license or permit and as a consequence, has not utilized the frequencies assigned to it in accordance with its PA for over a year since its grant.”

