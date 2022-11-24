NTT Launches 360 Observability to Optimise Application Performance and Reduce Multi-Cloud and Hybrid IT ComplexityNTT-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – NTT Ltd., a leading infrastructure and services company, today announced the launch of 360 Observability. The managed service allows organisations to achieve deep visibility over their cloud-native applications, and hybrid IT and multicloud infrastructure correlated to business context across the entire IT stack.

It combines end-to-end maturity assessments of architectures and strategies tied to desired business outcomes and KPIs, and application monitoring for comprehensive visibility into contingent performance issues so teams can quickly remediate problems.

Today, modern applications operate in highly complex, distributed environments. Teams often struggle to deliver secure, exceptional and reliable digital experiences because they lack insights tied to business outcomes.

NTT’s 360 Observability, powered by Cisco Full-Stack Observability, moves beyond domain monitoring with a fully integrated approach to application performance, digital experiences, resource optimisation, multi-cloud infrastructure, and network and application security. With 360 Observability, teams can proactively identify, prioritise and resolve the most important issues that could impact the user experience and the overall business.

“For more than 30 years, NTT has helped clients with digital and cloud transformation. Our observability solution marks a new chapter for NTT and our clients,” said Oscar Garcia, Global SVP of strategy and technology, NTT Managed Cloud Services. “With Cisco technology, clients will have an end-to-end performance view across systems, applications, multiple clouds and networks using advanced analytics and automation to transform operations and deliver a superior customer experience.”

360 Observability has two components:

Observability Maturity Assessment: Provides the expertise and knowledge required to improve performance management and operational maturity, allowing teams to align to business and IT goals and objectives. This assessment identifies architectures and strategies to achieve desired business outcomes along with measurable KPIs.

Provides the expertise and knowledge required to improve performance management and operational maturity, allowing teams to align to business and IT goals and objectives. This assessment identifies architectures and strategies to achieve desired business outcomes along with measurable KPIs. Multi-cloud Application Monitoring: Provides data-driven application performance insights from the browser and mobile app to application middleware and backend databases. It includes a team of observability engineers and consultants who provide technical support and advisory tasks to operate and optimise the observability platform.

Key features of 360 Observability include application and infrastructure health checks, customisable monitoring dashboards, intelligent alerts and reports, and fault isolation and acceleration capabilities. Year-round proactive application monitoring provides businesses with real-time, comprehensive visibility into the full stack of available data, while observability assessments optimise costs and performance. This maximises digital business revenue, promotes proactive issue identification at the root, and empowers rapid remediation.

“Increasingly, customers want the flexibility to consume the most advanced observability and analytics as a managed service,” said Alexandra Zagury, VP of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales at Cisco. “NTT’s 360 Observability demonstrates how these capabilities can be jointly developed and delivered, built on a foundation of Cisco Full-Stack Observability, to help our shared customers achieve superior digital experiences, drive revenue, and accelerate digital transformation.”

