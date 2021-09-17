NTT-Shochiku Partners Decides to Stream Exciting “Cho Kabuki” Performance to 11 Countries

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NTT-Shochiku Partners has recorded live performances of the “Cho Kabuki” stage productions at the Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto for audiences to watch on demand. The live recordings took place on September 12 (Sun.) and the on-demand service will be available from 12:00 p.m. (JST), September 20 (Mon.), to 11:59 p.m. (JST), September 26 (Sun.), 2021. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Official website (English): https://chokabuki.jp/minamiza/english/

“Cho Kabuki”:

Established in 2016, “Cho Kabuki” is a unique stage performance which combines kabuki, a form of traditional Japanese theater with a 400-year history, and cutting-edge ICT technology, including “Kirari!” (*), Ultra-realistic Communication Technology from Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (“NTT”). The show co-stars one of today’s most popular kabuki performers, Nakamura Shido, alongside the world’s biggest virtual diva, Hatsune Miku, who will play the role of a villain for the first time.

(*) “Kirari!” ( https://group.ntt/en/magazine/blog/kirari/)

NTT-Shochiku Partners:

A voluntary association established by NTT and Shochiku Co. Through this partnership, NTT and Shochiku aim to realize a new entertainment business by developing the use of ICT in actual kabuki performances.

The on-demand program is arranged in the following way:

Introductory film – The Appeal of Cho Kabuki

Act 1 – MIYAKOZOME KABUKI NO IRODORI

This new dance production will be shown for the first time ever. In the last scene, Hatsune Miku uses her long hair as part of the performance which is one of the highlights.

This new dance production will be shown for the first time ever. In the last scene, uses her long hair as part of the performance which is one of the highlights. Act 2 – OTOGIZOSHI KOI NO SUGATAE

This returns to the stage after its initial play at the Niconico Net Chokaigi, April 2021 . Based on a traditional kabuki performance, it is a dramatic story and shows many beautiful places in Kyoto . Hatsune Miku plays the villain role and her performance and appearance is a mix of that of woman and spider. The last scene is a dramatic battle scene and is not to be missed.

Cast:

Nakamura Shido (kabuki actor) https://shidou.jp/

Hatsune Miku (virtual singer) https://piapro.net/intl/en.html

What:

An on-demand streaming event of “Cho Kabuki,” recorded live at the Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto, Japan.

This is a recording of the Sept. 12 (Sun.) 3:30 p.m. (JST) performance.

(Sun.) (JST) performance. Streamed with English subtitles.

Subject areas ( USA , United Kingdom , Germany , Netherlands , France , Spain , Philippines , Singapore , Mexico , India , South Africa )

When:

From 12:00 p.m. (JST), Sept. 20 (Mon.), to 11:59 p.m. (JST), Sept. 26 (Sun.), 2021

Time:

On-demand, around 2 and a half hours in running time.

Cost:

JPY3,000 (tax excl.).

Register here:

Zaiko (https://zaikotickets.zaiko.io/e/chokabuki-sep?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=kyodo_pr)

Detailed information:

Official website (English) https://chokabuki.jp/minamiza/english/

