NTU Singapore’s Nanyang Business School launches a new centre for sustainable finance and financial innovation

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nanyang Technological University, Singapore’s (NTU Singapore) Nanyang Business School (NBS) has launched a new centre to promote academic research into sustainable finance and financial innovation, as climate change and the rapid pace of technology bring about new challenges for businesses and financial institutions.



From left : Associate Professor Cindy Xin Deng(NTU), Mr David Day(LSEG), Professor Simba Xing Chang (NTU), Mr Tan Chuan-Jin(Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore), and Professor Christina Soh (NTU)

The Centre for Sustainable Finance Innovation (CSFI) will conduct academic and research activities to develop solutions to real-world problems in sustainability and technology, the two fundamental driving forces shaping the future of financial services. As such, the Centre aims to lead cutting-edge research in these twin drivers of the future to build a robust talent pool in support of developing sustainable finance and Fintech in Singapore.

The centre will examine how climate change and environmental challenges have led companies to transition to sustainable growth, and the changing capital and investment that come with these fundamental changes to the industry.

It will also explore how the financial innovation created by technological development can be done in a prudent and sustainable manner, as new financial products, services, or technologies that raise the productivity of the financial sector might also test a financial system’s vulnerabilities and resilience.

The CSFI was launched at the NBS Knowledge Lab Dean’s Distinguished Speaker Series, which featured guest speaker Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore. In a session moderated by NBS Dean, Professor Christina Soh, Mr Tan discussed how stewardship, strategic planning, and sustainability are critical to both an organisation’s and country’s long-term success.

Professor Soh, who is also NTU Vice President (Strategy & Leadership Development), said: “Singapore has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the launch of the Centre for Sustainable Finance Innovation signifies NTU’s commitment to shaping the future of finance. At Nanyang Business School, we believe that sustainable innovation is not only the key to addressing global challenges but also an important driver of economic growth and development. Through CSFI, we aim to leverage our expertise in finance, innovation, and sustainability to drive positive change, and create a better world.”

Research projects currently underway at CSFI include an analysis of carbon tax and emissions trading system; studying how countries with advanced Fintech development faced a faster rebound in GDP growth rate and more robust employment recovery during the pandemic; and investigating the causal effect of credit access on firm volatility.