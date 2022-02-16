NTUC LearningHub Partners TikTok to Empower 1,500 Micro-Business Owners and Freelancers By 2024NTUC-LearningHub-TikTok.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media



NTUC

LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), Singapore’s leading Continuing Education and Training

provider, and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video,

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to officially launch their partnership

to help 1,500 micro-businesses and freelancers in Singapore to connect with

audiences through engaging social media content creation and trends via a

platform like TikTok to drive business over the next three years.

From

left to right: Anthony Chew, Director of Infocomm Technology, NTUC LearningHub,

Jeremy Ong, Chief Executive Officer, NTUC LearningHub, and David Jay Gomez, Head of Brand

Partnerships for SEA, TikTok.

The

outreach of the programmes, which will be driven by NTUC LHUB, will focus on

the growing pool of Self-Employed Persons (SEPs), including freelancers and small

business owners in Singapore. Against the backdrop of the positive economic

outlook, SEPs would stand to benefit by creating engaging social media content

that successfully creates awareness and demand for their services and

offerings.

The

MOU, which was signed by Anthony Chew, Director of Infocomm Technology (ICT) at

NTUC LHUB and David Jay Gomez, Head of Brand Partnerships, SEA, at TikTok, signifies

the mutual commitment of both TikTok and NTUC LHUB to deliver quality training and

resources in social media marketing and content creation.

As

more small businesses turn to digital platforms to reach new audiences, many

are leveraging new age platforms such as TikTok which has exceeded 240 million

users in Southeast Asia alone. From increasing brand awareness to extending

their business reach, TikTok has played a key role in helping local

micro-businesses such as Vintagewknd, a sustainable fashion store, and Dear

Modern, run by a Singaporean architect, to connect directly with their

customers and grow their presence online.

To

boost outreach efforts, NTUC LHUB will leverage its strong network within the

Labour Movement and its associations such as the Freelancers and Self-Employed

Unit (U FSE), Singapore National Co-Operative Federation (SNCF) and Young NTUC.

In

addition, as part of the initiative, NTUC LHUB will work closely with TikTok to

develop a suite of courses that empower content creators to grow their brand

presence on social media platforms. As a start, NTUC LHUB will begin running

the TikTok-endorsed ‘Design Thinking for Social Media’ course in March 2022,

which has already received strong interest from content creators. The two-day

course leverages design thinking concepts for social media content creation. Furthermore,

the collaboration will translate into training courses that are applicable to

all workers in due course.

Singapore

Citizens and Permanent Residents can enjoy 50% off the course fees, and are

eligible for the utilisation of SkillsFuture credit and Post-Secondary Education

Account (PSEA).

Interested individuals can register for the ‘Design

Thinking for Social Media’ course at www.ntuclearninghub.com.

Commenting

on the partnership, ICT Director at NTUC LHUB, Anthony Chew says, “We are

thrilled to be partnering TikTok to empower Self-Employed Persons (SEPs) to

navigate and keep pace with the rapidly changing social media landscape in

order to create new business and employment opportunities. As TikTok grows in popularity

in Singapore, many businesses, especially micro-businesses and freelancers have

benefitted from the exposure that the platform brings because of the virality

of some of their engaging and on-trend content. Working closely with TikTok,

NTUC LearningHub will be on the pulse of new trends and developments straight

from the source, hence ensuring that our training in social media and digital

marketing remains highly relevant, timely and spot-on for our learners. In

addition, NTUC LearningHub is also uniquely placed within the Labour Movement

ecosystem to support the outreach efforts to self-employed persons.”

TikTok’s

Head of Brand Partnerships for SEA, David Jay Gomez, says, “At TikTok, we are

witnessing an increase in small businesses across Southeast Asia leveraging our

platform to drive tangible impact and we are deeply committed to using our

platform to educate and equip our community with the relevant skills and

training as they navigate the ever-evolving business landscape. In Singapore,

we have seen businesses on TikTok enjoy success as they fully embrace the

creativity and authenticity of our platform to engage new audiences. Through

our partnership with NTUC LearningHub, we look forward to empowering more

micro-businesses and freelancers to drive their business and Singapore’s

digital economy forward.”

Jean

See, Director of NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE) said, “U FSE

and our associations are focused on enhancing work prospects for our members in

freelancing and self-employment. The

fast-changing landscape demands that our members continually scan and make

sense of their clients’ evolving needs. Hence, the course focus on design

thinking and social media content creation is relevant to freelancers and

micro-businesses keen to become more adapt and savvier in customer

needs-discovery and product and service development. With continual learning

support as a cornerstone of NTUC’s membership proposition, we are excited that

U FSE and NTUC LearningHub will be jointly rolling out a ‘Community of

Practice’ series to bridge classroom training with expert insights to

empower members to stand out from the

competition.”

“As

an ecommerce store, our relationship with our customers is entirely virtual and

we are always looking for effective ways to reach out and capture a wider

audience. With TikTok’s growing presence globally and in Singapore, we decided

to give it a try and it has now evolved into a primary platform for our

marketing efforts. With a vibrant and diverse community that celebrates

creative expression, it has been encouraging to see the strong traction on our

livestreams and creative style challenges among our target audience”, says

Vintagewknd’s co-founder, Eileen Tan.