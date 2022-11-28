Nuance Pharma announces partnership with DKSH to launch Bentrio™ Nasal Spray in Hong Kong and Macau

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nuance Pharma (“the Company”) announces partnership with DKSH Hong Kong (DKSH HK) Business Unit Healthcare to launch BentrioTM nasal spray in Hong Kong and Macau, marking the very first milestone of Nuance Pharma’s commercial expansion in the APAC market.

Under the cooperation agreement, DKSH HK will provide full-agency services including key account management, marketing promotion, supply chain, and distribution for BentrioTM Nasal Spray sales operation in Hong Kong and Macau.

BentrioTM is an OTC drug-free nasal spray designed for protection against airborne disease-causing agents (including allergens and viruses). It is being marketed in several countries throughout Europe and Asia to help protect against allergic rhinitis. It has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever). The product, which is intended to help protect against airborne allergens and viruses, is considered a Class I medical device in the UK. BentrioTM nasal spray is also marketed in Europe, including Germany, for helping to prevent onset and alleviate allergic symptoms caused by airborne allergens such as pollen, house dust mites or animal dander. In other markets such as Singapore, BentrioTM is marketed for protecting against airborne viruses and allergens. BentrioTM efficacy and protective effects have already been demonstrated through multiple clinical and in vitro studies.

On March 4, 2022, Nuance Pharma and Altamira Therapeutics entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for BentrioTM in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea.

“This is a significant milestone for Nuance Pharma’s Asia Expansion strategy as we establish commercial capabilities in two additional key markets, while delivering innovative, safe and effective products to the region.” commented Mark G. Lotter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuance Pharma. “Hong Kong is an important gateway to Asia and represents a critical initial step to expand its presence to the region whilst the Company prepares for the introduction of its innovative pipeline currently in development. We look forward to a successful and strong partnership with the leading regional leader DKSH, while delivering ever more innovative therapies with high unmet needs in the region in the coming years.”

Wai Ting Fong, Head of Management and Vice President, Healthcare, DKSH Hong Kong, equally welcomed the partnership: “DKSH is delighted to partner with Nuance Pharma to introduce their innovative product BentrioTM. With a broad reach across our different commercial channels, we are committed to driving its expansion in Hong Kong and Macau. Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to offer patients better health and quality of life, in line with DKSH’s purpose to enrich people’s lives, by providing access to healthcare, goods, services, and insights”.

About BentrioTM

BentrioTM is an OTC drug-free, non-preservatives nasal spray for personal protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, against airborne viruses (including SARS-CoV-2). Upon application into the nose, BentrioTM forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of allergens (or virus particles) with cells. In addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge. Together, BentrioTM is designed to promote alleviation of allergic symptoms and to mitigate upper respiratory tract viral infections. For more info, please visit: www.bentrio.com.

About Nuance Pharma

Nuance Pharma is an innovation focused biopharmaceutical company, with both late-stage clinical pipeline and commercial stage asset portfolio. Focusing on specialty care, Nuance has established a differentiated combination of commercialized assets and innovative pipeline across respiratory, pain management, emergency care and iron deficiency anemia.

In addition to the Company’s commercial base and innovative pipeline in mainland China, Nuance seeks to expand its presence into Asia as a region where it will focus on building its commercial presence for current and pipeline-based portfolio.

With the mission to address critical unmet medical needs in Asia Pacific, Nuance deploys the Dual Wheel model that develops a global leading innovative pipeline, while maintaining a self-sustainable commercial operation in both mainland China and Asia as a region. For more info, please visit www.nuancepharma.com.

About DKSH

DKSH’s purpose is to enrich people’s lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,920 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2021. For more info, please visit www.dksh.com/hec.

