Nuclear power as among PH’s energy sources? Duterte wants study

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will study the proposal to include nuclear power in the country’s energy mix in preparation for the rapid growth in electricity demand.

Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, during Monday night’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, sought the President’s approval of the issuance of a proposed executive order (EO) for the inclusion of nuclear power in the country’s energy mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Palace briefing Tuesday, Panelo initially said Duterte approved the proposed EO, however, in a text message to reporters later in the day, he clarified that it has not been approved yet.

“The proposed EO was submitted by the OES (Office of the Executive Secretary) to the President on February 20, 2020. It has not been approved yet,” Panelo said.

FEATURED STORIES

The proposal came four months after the Philippines signed up with Russia’s state nuclear company to look into the feasibility of buying into its newly launched “floating nuclear power plant” technology.

The memorandum was signed by Cusi and Evgeny Pakermanov of Rusatom Overseas during Duterte’s visit to Moscow, Russia last October 2019.

But days after the signing of the agreement, Duterte conceded that it may not be constitutional after all.

The Constitution does not ban the use of nuclear energy, but it “pursues a policy of freedom from nuclear weapons in its territory.”

The country’s first and only nuclear power station, the US$2 billion Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, was built during the term of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the height of the 1973 oil crisis. It never became operational due to allegations of corruption and safety issues.

However, Panelo said that there’s no mention of the possible revival of the Bataan power plant.

When asked if the proposed EO is in preparation for the implementation of the deal with Russia, Panelo said: “I’m not familiar with that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by JPV