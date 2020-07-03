BEIJING, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the temperature in Beijing has been high. Every day, nucleic acid testing medics work outdoors wearing protective clothing and sweating, which is admirable and distressing.



Nuctech anti-epidemic sampling isolation cabin and mobile cabin help nucleic acid testing in hospitals of Beijing

To help fight COVID–19 in Beijing, Nuctech urgently developed an anti-epidemic isolation cabin. It aims to provide a safer and more agreeable environment for medics in this hot summer. The Nuctech team urgently carried out research and development work. Within a few days, they developed an anti-epidemic sampling isolation cabin that can be used outdoors and a mobile cabin that can drive anywhere for medics.

On June 20, the Nuctech air-conditioned, portable nucleic acid testing cabin was put into use at Tsinghua University Hospital and sampled 1,400 people on the first day. The product innovatively adopts a unique anti-virus sterile fabric as a physical isolation barrier and comes equipped with remote-controllable an ultraviolet disinfection module, as well as an air conditioner which can cool the temperature at 25 ºC. Medics can sit in the cabin, isolated from the person being tested, and simply extend their hands through two circular holes to conduct the test.

Nuctech also developed a mobile cabin which has served in Beijing Anzhen Hospital for sampling staff conducting nucleic acid tests on June 24. The mobile cabin can be moved to the place where there is demand for testing at any time. On the left and right sides of the cabin, two medics simultaneously carry out the collection of the COVID-19 throat swab tests. The mobile cabin has functions such as negative pressure isolation, air conditioning cooling, and ultraviolet disinfection. On summer days, the temperature in the mobile cabin can be maintained at a constant 20 ºC.

Dean of the Tsinghua University Hospital said that the anti-epidemic sampling isolation cabin and mobile cabin developed and produced by Nuctech have solved the problem of environmental temperature control on hot summer days, and separating the medics from the person being tested played a very important role in protecting medics.



