Nueva Ecija cops kill alleged drug pusher

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija –– A suspected drug pusher was killed in a Friday night (Dec. 27) clash with policemen after allegedly selling two sachets of shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer.

Forensic investigators recovered 13 more sachets of shabu from the remains of Patrick Ferrer, who allegedly initiated the 7:50 p.m. firefight with the police, during the drug bust at Barangay Sampaloc, said Police Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito, Talavera police chief.

Desamito said members of the Talavera drug enforcement team conducted the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Probers also recovered the suspect’s caliber .38 revolver and the P1,000-bill used in the police sting operation.

Edited by Lzb

