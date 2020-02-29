Nueva Ecija lawyer slain in front of clients

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija –– A prominent lawyer was gunned down on Friday (Feb. 28) night while attending to clients at his office in Barangay Poblacion Sur here, police said.

A hooded motorcycle rider parked in front of the office of 73-year-old lawyer Bayani Dalangin, entered, and fired a caliber .45 handgun at 7:15 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said the gunman called out for the lawyer and shot Dalangin multiple times.

Responding policemen rushed Dalangin to the Talavera General Hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have yet to solve the February 2019 abduction by a group of men of another Nueva Ecija lawyer, 38-year-old Alwyn Mendoza of Cabanatuan City./lzb

