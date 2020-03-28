Nueva Ecija prepares 3 facilities to treat suspected COVID-19 patients

CABANATUAN CITY — Three facilities, including a private university, in Nueva Ecija province were tapped to accommodate patients under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), local authorities said.

Benjamin Turgano, president of the Wesleyan University-Philippines (WUP) in this city, had allowed local health officials to use the university as a facility to monitor and treat cases of PUIs, according to the Cabanatuan City Information and Tourism Office.

The Provincial Board on Tuesday also granted Dr. Huberto Lapuz, director of the Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, the authority to make a facility in Nueva Ecija Drug Treatment Rehabilitation Center in Palayan City its extension ward for PUI.

The planned ward can accommodate 58 patients.

In Talavera town, Mayor Nerivi Santos Martinez also opened their modern evacuation center, built by the Department of Public Works and Highways, as an isolation room for PUI.

