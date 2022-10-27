Numarics: The Digital Accountant Announces Financing Round For Client Growth Acceleration in Switzerland

ZURICH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of the fastest growing fintech startups in Europe, Numarics AG, announces a financing round to be executed within the 4th quarter of 2022. The Swiss technology firm processes accounting and business administration automation through their business operating system that is operated by Numarics’ Swiss certified auditors and business consultants.

Following a CHF 2.1 million pre-seed financing round led by Wingman Ventures (Switzerland) in April 2022, Numarics is further accelerating its client-growth through a seed-financing round before the end of 2022.

Operating in Switzerland, Numarics offers end-to-end solutions including bookkeeping, smart document archiving, invoices generation and a mail concierge with a dashboard displaying monthly reports. The user journey starts from the incorporation in Switzerland which is offered as a free service for national and international residents, and covers the official registration of the company, the notary appointment for certification and the necessary preparation of the incorporation documents by a trustee.

Numarics’ technological features such as the user-app-operated optical character reading for receipts and automated booking is accompanied by the quality control, complementary business advice and tax representation through Numarics’ Swiss-based accounting experts. To support the fast user-adoption of the app, Numarics goes into an acquisition strategy of local accounting and business consultancy firms to secure a people-led business operating system.

Dominique Rey, Swiss-certified auditor, co-founder and CEO at Numarics: “Bookkeeping today is still a paper-based activity which we seemingly integrate into the lifestyle of today’s entrepreneurs, in a paperless future. To build trust behind the technology advantages, however, local presence, customer proximity and our good relations with the authorities are the keystones. This enables us to comprehensively represent entrepreneurs with individual concerns within the scope of our mandate.”

Numarics launched their product following a 2-year development process in September 2021, and were awarded Gold at Best Of Swiss App Award in the category enterprise in the same month. In October 2022, Numarics announced a strategic partnership with UBS, the leading bank for Swiss SMEs. Quality control measurements by hired and acquired accountants not only serve the users with trust but feed the process automation system with valuable artificial intelligence for a wide variety of use cases.

More at https://numarics.com/en/.

