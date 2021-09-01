Number coding still suspended in NCR; no truck ban – MMDA

THE number coding scheme in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain suspended during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday.

The MECQ in Metro Manila was extended until September 7, to control the surge of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to the MMDA, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme is suspended except in Makati City.

Essential travels and travels for activities that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has permitted are allowed, the MMDA said.

In a separate advisory, the MMDA also suspended the truck ban in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila from September 1 to September 7 to “ensure unhampered movement of essential goods”.

The truck ban suspension, however, does not cover EDSA or the stretch from Magallanes Interchange in Makati City to North Avenue in Quezon City.



