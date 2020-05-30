Number coding still suspended next week — MMDA

THE number coding scheme in Metro Manila will remain suspended for next week even if the capital transitions to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Saturday.

“Number Coding Scheme is still lifted for next week, June 1 to 5, 2020,” MMDA spokesman Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago told reporters in a text message.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night placed Metro Manila, Davao City, Regions 2, 3 and 4A, Pangasinan, and Albay under GCQ from June 1 to June 15.

The agency suspended the unified vehicular volume reduction program for both private and public vehicles when the government placed Luzon under lockdown on March 13.