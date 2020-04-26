Number of recovering patients continues to rise but death toll breaches 500 — DoH

SEVENTY more patients recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total count to 862 from 792, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Sunday.

Today’s figure is also the second highest number of recoveries since April 16, when the country reported 82.

The steady increase of persons recovering from the virus is attributed to the DoH’s new directive to include patients with mild symptoms who underwent the 14-day home quarantine.

There are also 285 new cases of the new coronavirus, which brings the total to 7,579 from 7,294.

The DoH said the resumption of operations at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Saturday “could be a factor” in the sudden spike of cases on Sunday.

The country reported seven more deaths, raising the toll to 501 from 494.

According to John Hopkins University tracker, the country ranks third among Southeast Asian countries in terms of coronavirus cases behind Singapore with 13,624 cases and Indonesia, 8,607.

The country also ranks second as to the number of deaths, next to Indonesia with 720.