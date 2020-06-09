Numonix Among First to Release a Fully Managed Cloud Compliance Recording Service for Microsoft Teams

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Numonix, a developer of a versatile interaction recording solution for Unified Communication platforms, today announced the launch of IXCloud for Microsoft Teams, one of the first Microsoft Azure-based, fully managed cloud compliance recording services. Uniquely activated as a fully managed service, IXCloud records, stores and analyzes interactions without requiring physical or virtual servers, thereby enabling instant and elastic scalability to support business growth.

“We are excited to be one of the first providers in the world to offer a fully managed compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams. Our IXCloud for Microsoft Teams solution empowers enterprises, small- to medium-sized businesses, system integrators, hosted providers and carriers to record all types of calling, meeting and chat scenarios for Teams,” said Avi Margolin, CEO and CTO of Numonix. “In addition, through our Azure-based IXCloud, we are providing a differentiated, fully managed compliance recording service.”

“Whether working on-site or remotely, companies in regulated industries are required to automatically record all communications by regulated employees. With IXCloud for Microsoft Teams, Numonix allows companies to do that, whether those interactions occur within or outside of Teams, while also being able to archive and analyze them,” said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft Corp.

IXCloud for Microsoft Teams features many benefits, including:

Fully managed, native Azure Software-as-a-Service

Ability to natively record audio, video and screensharing

Participation in the Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording certification program

Zero hardware or software footprint

No server management or maintenance required within your organization

GDPR, MiFID II, HIPAA compliance with built-in recording notifications and 256bit encryption

Securely stored data in your choice of more than 15 Azure datacenter regions, helping compliance with data sovereignty requirements

Ability to instantly scale to support business growth

For detailed information on IXCloud for Microsoft Teams, please visit https://www.numonix.cloud.

About IXCloud for Teams

IXCloud for Microsoft Teams is a new-generation, cloud-based interaction recording solution developed by Numonix, the innovator in capture technologies. Built on the runtime service fabric of Azure, IXCloud empowers users to record with integrity, providing instant hyper-scale, security and compliance plus the benefits of Data Sovereignty. Taking interaction capture into the future, IXCloud redefines versatility, providing the ability to record, store and analyze interactions in the cloud. Its API framework also enables application development.

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry’s most versatile cloud and premise-based interaction recording solutions for Microsoft® Teams, Skype® for Business, SIPREC, and most unified communications and PBX systems, giving business users and service provides versatility in how they record, centrally store and access to their interactions. With full omnichannel recording of voice, video, chat, screen and screen sharing, Numonix empowers organizations to improve regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience by granting safeguarded access to their recordings and agent/customer data. Numonix RECITE® interaction recording solution gives users an on-premise solution with extensive customization options, while Numonix IXCloud delivers the ultimate cloud-based communication capture platform built on the runtime service fabric of Azure and requiring no physical or virtual servers. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com

